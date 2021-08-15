SPC Financial Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

