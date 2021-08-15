SPC Financial Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.