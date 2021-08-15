SPC Financial Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 60.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

