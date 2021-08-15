SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43.

