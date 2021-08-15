Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in July

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGSI remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 327,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

