SportsTek Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

SportsTek Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. SportsTek Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of SPTKU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 61,488 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 207,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.