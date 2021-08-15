Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 44,620,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,509,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

