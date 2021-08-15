Spreng Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. 16,648,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

