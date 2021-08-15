Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

