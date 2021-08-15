Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,545 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,067. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

