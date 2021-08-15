Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.63. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.