Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.45 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

