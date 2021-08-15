Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,439 shares of company stock worth $792,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.