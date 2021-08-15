Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

