Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

