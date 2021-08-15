Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,968 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

