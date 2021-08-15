Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,095 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Caesarstone by 533.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 448.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

