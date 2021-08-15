SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.