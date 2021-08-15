STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

STAG opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $50,193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

