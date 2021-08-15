Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

