State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,594.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

