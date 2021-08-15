State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,604 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

