State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jamf were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $4,112,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,258.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.