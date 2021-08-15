State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

