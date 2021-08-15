State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $211.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

