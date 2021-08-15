State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

