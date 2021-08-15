State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.