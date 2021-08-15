Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.46 million and $1,797.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037283 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,985 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

