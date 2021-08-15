Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.