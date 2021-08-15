Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

