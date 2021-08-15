Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1,320.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 3,040,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.