Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,019. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

