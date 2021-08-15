Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 338 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.09. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

