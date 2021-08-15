Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8,395.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of ARKG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.80. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $115.15.

