Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,438.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

DOCN traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 1,831,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,357. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

