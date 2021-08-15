Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 4,298,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,727. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

