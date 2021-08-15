Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$10.25

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pason Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

