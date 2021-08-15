Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,063. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

