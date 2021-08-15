Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

