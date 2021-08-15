Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 4,771,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

