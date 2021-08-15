Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

SRMLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

