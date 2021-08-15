Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 12,216 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,807,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 281,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

