Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,032,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 394,853 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 326,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

