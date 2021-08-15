Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48. Straumann has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

