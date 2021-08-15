Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.