Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RGR opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,947 shares of company stock worth $2,156,699. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.