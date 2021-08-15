Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,217 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

