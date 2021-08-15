Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 280,947 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,836,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

