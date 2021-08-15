Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

