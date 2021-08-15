Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $659.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.03. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $345.19 and a 52 week high of $663.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.